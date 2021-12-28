Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant says Karan Kundrra should marry Tejasswi Prakash, he can't stop blushing

Despite their recent fights, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash continue to care for each other inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. In Monday's episode, we see Karan Kundrra owning up his relationship twice. He even blushed when Rakhi Sawant suggested that he must marry Tejasswi.

On the episode, Rakhi and Karan were sitting in the garden area when she told him, "Mai kya bol rahi hoon, ladki bahut acchi hai. Sab kuch accha hai. March me tere ko bola hai shaadi ka, isi see kar le (I am saying, she is a good girl. Everything is nice, and you have been told to get married in March next year. Why don't you marry her?)."

He replied, "Mujhe bata, khud tune itne saalo me ki hai, soch samajh ke ki hai waise sara (You tell me, did you think properly before you got married)?" She said,"Maine nahi soch samajh ke ki. Maine aise hi kar li but tujhe to ek acchi ladki mil rahi hai. Soch samajh ke kya? Ab iske aage kya sochna Karan Ab kya dating (I did not think through it, I just got married. But you have a good girl. What do you need to understand and what more dating do you need with her)?"

Karan smiled and said they had just begun knowing each other and Rakhi expressed her shock. He then blushed and added, “Pata nahi, mujhe nahi pata that an mujjhe yaha aa kar pyar ho jaega? Mai kal Teju ko yahi bol raha tha ‘Teju hum pehle andar ghusne me dare hue the andar ja k kya hoga...ab mai dara hua hoon abahar jaa ke kya hoga (I do not know, really. Did I know that I would find love on this show? I was telling Tejasswi yesterday ‘we were afraid of what might happen inside the Bigg Boss house, and now I am afraid what might happen once we step out’).” Rakhi then warned Karan, “Aisa mat kar, pyar isse shadi kisi aur see mat karna (Do not do this. You can't love one person and marry another).”

Rakhi then urged Karan to get his parents to agree, but he claimed that was not required as his parents can differentiate between people who are good for him, and those who are not.

Earlier, Rashami Desai told Karan Kundrra that he often seems to be trying to do things for the sake of his relationship with Tejasswi, but Tejasswi does not seem to be making such efforts. He then replied, "I have realised is relationship ko sambhalne ka theka mera hai, aur mai sambhalunga (I have the responsibility of maintaining this relationship and I will maintain it well)."

