Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty cries after Rakhi Sawant imitates her in front of Salman Khan, making him laugh. Watch
tv

Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty cries after Rakhi Sawant imitates her in front of Salman Khan, making him laugh. Watch

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15's Weekend Ka Vaar, Shamita Shetty will be seen crying after Rakhi Sawant imitates her.
Shamita Shetty cries after Rakhi Sawant imitates her.(Instagram)
Published on Dec 26, 2021 05:45 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

On Sunday, Colors shared the new promo from the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15's Weekend Ka Vaar episode. In the video, Shamita Shetty can be seen crying after Rakhi Sawant imitates her in front of Salman Khan. 

Sharing a small snippet from the upcoming episode, Colors TV captioned it, “Dhoondle - Search Engine ke mazedaar sawaalon se ghere hai aaj contestants. Kya de paayenge yeh janta ko jawab? (Dhoondhle. Contestants will answer interesting questions from the search engine. Will, they be able to answer the audience?)”

RELATED STORIES

The video starts with Salman explaining to the housemates, “This is a special search engine named Dhoondle.” Tejasswi then reads the question for her, “Kya Tejasswi ka bahar bhi boyfriend hai? (Does Tejasswi has a boyfriend outside the Bigg Boss 15 house?)” Karan reacts to the question by resting his hand on his head.

Salman then says, “Logon ne pucha hai ki Shamita jab haath uthati hai toh woh ek expression deti hai pain ka (People have asked about Shamita's action when she lifts up her hand in pain).” Shamita then says, “Mein baal jaise blowdry karti hun (The way I blowdry my hair)?" Rakhi then interrupts and imitates her saying “Aise (Like this).” She adds, “Bartan dhone pe aah (And when she washes utensils she makes sounds like aah).” 

Shamita then says, “I don't appreciate Rakhi making fun of it.” Salman then defends Rakhi and says, “It's a joke Shamita.” Shamita then starts crying and leaves in between for the washroom.  

Read More: Salman Khan dances with Shahid Kapoor, asks him to teach him ‘agal bagal’ step

Actors Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur will also be seen in the upcoming episode. The actors are promoting their upcoming film Jersey. Actor Nora Fatehi and Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa will also join Salman on stage and will shake a leg to their upcoming song Dance Meri Rani.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
bigg boss bigg boss ott bigg boss 15 shamita shetty salman khan rakhi sawant rakhi sawant's husband
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
India vs South Africa
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP