Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty cries after Rakhi Sawant imitates her in front of Salman Khan, making him laugh. Watch

On Sunday, Colors shared the new promo from the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15's Weekend Ka Vaar episode. In the video, Shamita Shetty can be seen crying after Rakhi Sawant imitates her in front of Salman Khan.

Sharing a small snippet from the upcoming episode, Colors TV captioned it, “Dhoondle - Search Engine ke mazedaar sawaalon se ghere hai aaj contestants. Kya de paayenge yeh janta ko jawab? (Dhoondhle. Contestants will answer interesting questions from the search engine. Will, they be able to answer the audience?)”

The video starts with Salman explaining to the housemates, “This is a special search engine named Dhoondle.” Tejasswi then reads the question for her, “Kya Tejasswi ka bahar bhi boyfriend hai? (Does Tejasswi has a boyfriend outside the Bigg Boss 15 house?)” Karan reacts to the question by resting his hand on his head.

Salman then says, “Logon ne pucha hai ki Shamita jab haath uthati hai toh woh ek expression deti hai pain ka (People have asked about Shamita's action when she lifts up her hand in pain).” Shamita then says, “Mein baal jaise blowdry karti hun (The way I blowdry my hair)?" Rakhi then interrupts and imitates her saying “Aise (Like this).” She adds, “Bartan dhone pe aah (And when she washes utensils she makes sounds like aah).”

Shamita then says, “I don't appreciate Rakhi making fun of it.” Salman then defends Rakhi and says, “It's a joke Shamita.” Shamita then starts crying and leaves in between for the washroom.

Actors Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur will also be seen in the upcoming episode. The actors are promoting their upcoming film Jersey. Actor Nora Fatehi and Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa will also join Salman on stage and will shake a leg to their upcoming song Dance Meri Rani.

