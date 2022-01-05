Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash is unable to pronounce 'khushmijaaz', gets help from Bigg Boss himself. Watch cute video

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Tejasswi Prakash was helped by Bigg Boss himself after she was unable to pronounce a word correctly. In a new promo shared by ColorsTV on Instagram, Tejasswi and Nishant Bhat are seen having their meal sitting on the floor under a table.

In the video, Tejasswi Prakash is seen trying to pronounce the word khushmijaaz (good-tempered). She told Nishant, "Yeh mere Bigg Boss baby nahi hosakte (This can't be my Bigg Boss baby). Mere Bigg Boss ke Bigg Boss (My Bigg Boss) khushmisaaz, khushmis, khush, khushmis." Nishant helped her saying, "khushmijaaz."

However, she kept on repeating words like 'khushmisaaz', 'khushmikaa', 'khushmizaaz' and 'khushmishaaz'. As Nishant kept prompting the correct word, Tejasswi was unable to pronounce it correctly.

Amid her attempts, after some time, Bigg Boss' voice is heard saying the correct word. Tejasswi got up from the floor and ran around screaming in the house. Nishant shouted, "Bigg Boss. I love you Bigg Boss. Maza agaya (This was fun)."

Fans were also left in splits as they dropped comments reacting to the video. A person wrote, "Best one moment... In Bigg Boss history." A fan commented, "Bestest scene ever in the history of BB....thankyou BB ye cutie n bubbly teja dikhny ko mili after so long (got to see cutie n bubbly Teja after so long)." "Love the bond of Teju and Bigg boss baby," said another person. "Ohooo... Bigg Boss ne kar diya pyaar ka izhar (Bigg Boss has confessed his love)," wrote an Instagram user.

Earlier in October last year, Tejasswi started calling Bigg Boss her baby. In a video shared by ColorsTV, Tejasswi had said, "Bigg Boss is my baby." She then continued looking at the camera, "Humare pyaar ka izhaar kar hi do ab. Main aise rahungi aapko achha lagta hai baby. Humare kapde bhejdo baby (Confess your love now. If I look like this will you like it then. Please send our clothes baby)."

Before entering the reality show, Tejasswi featured in several serials including Pehredaar Piya Ki, Swaragini-Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, and Karn Sangini.

