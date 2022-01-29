Bigg Boss 15: The sweetest, most wholesome things that happened this season

The show is almost synonymous with controversies and fights, but Bigg Boss 15 also had a few moments that warmed our hearts. As the contestants lived together locked up in the house for four months, they developed some genuine bonds that gave us glimpses of the sweetest friendships and major couple goals. Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, and Rashami Desai have reached the finale week of Bigg Boss 15 and will be seen battling for the winner's trophy over the weekend.

Before the show ends, we look back at the heart-warming moments that came our way this season. Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal, Rakhi Sawant, Tejasswi Prakash and Nishant Bhat were part of some of the memorable and wholesome moments that touched our hearts.

When Salman asked Rakhi to know her worth

After Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh yelled at her and disrespected her, Salman not only scolded Ritesh but also asked Rakhi to know her worth and stand up for herself. “Why do you even tolerate all this? You are Rakhi Sawant," he said.

Salman also told Ritesh, “Nobody knew you before Bigg Boss. What is the point of your education if you behave like this? If you ever talk to Rakhi like that, it will not be good."

When Karan's parents called Tejasswi 'heart of the family'

Karan Kundrra's father gave his stamp of approval to the actor's relationship with Tejasswi Prakash and called her the 'heart of the family' during a special task that allowed Karan's parents to talk to him via a video call. During their conversation, Karan gestured towards Tejasswi, who is standing next to him and introduced her to his parents. Karan's father then said, "She is in the heart of the family now." Tejasswi had a smile on her face while Karan could not contain his excitement and exclaimed loudly as the other contestants clapped and cheered for the couple.

When Tejasswi's brother said their mom approves of Karan

During the family task, Tejasswi Prakash got to talk to her brother Pratik via a video call. Tejasswi asked her brother while pointing out at Karan Kundrra, “Do you like him?” And he replied with a smile, “Yes, mummy also said yes.” The couple was overjoyed to realise that they have blessings of both sets of parents.

When Karan apologised to Umar to save their friendship

During an interactive episode which had a few mediapersons visiting Bigg Boss 15 house for a press conference, Umar was told that Karan once labelled him as a donkey during a conversation with Shamita Shetty. Responding to the questions, Umar told the media that he won't take things lying down. However, he added that his friendship with Karan cannot be broken on hearsay. Umar said, "My friendship with Karan is not such that I will break it because someone came here and told me something. I will have a chat with my friend."

After the conference ended, Karan apologised to Umar and said: “I apologise with folded hands, but that was not my intention. Whenever we'll go outside the house we'll sit together and see the show.” Umar gracefully accepted his apology.

When Nishant and Pratik gave handwritten letters to each other

On the Christmas special episode, Pratik and Nishant set major friendship goals as they gifted handwritten letters to each other. In the letters, they praised each other and also apologised for their bad behaviour.

