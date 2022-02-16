Bigg Boss fame Sofia Hayat shows support to Rakhi Sawant amid divorce: 'No wonder people thought the marriage was a lie'

Rakhi Sawant announced separation from her husband Ritesh Singh earlier this week. Now, Bigg Boss fame Sofia Hayat has recalled her ugly divorce and has sent “healing” to Rakhi.

Sofia tied the knot with Romanian interior designer Vlad Stanescu in April 2017, but got divorced after a year, stating that he conned her.

Talking about Rakhi's divorce, she told ETimes, “I suggest Rakhi forgets about him. Men who lie always lie. Her husband needs help. Rakhi also needs healing. She has been living a lie. No wonder people thought the marriage was a lie, because it is. He lied. Rakhi probably does not understand what real love is anymore, and she will need healing. I am sending her healing in this phase of her life so that she may know right from wrong and truth from a lie. Truth always wins in the end and a lie always gets caught. It is a great awakening when you see the truth, for all that can see truth can see God. I have seen Rakhi’s posts on Instagram about God and Jesus. Let the light of love and truth shine upon her. I send her my blessings and my angels to help her through this time.”

She added, “I think Rakhi needs to love herself. She gives so much to others. Even in her performances in Bigg Boss, she only gives. As a performer she gives so much energy to her audiences and as a friend and lover."

In 2016, Sofia announced that she has chosen the path of spirituality and has become a nun. After a year, she announced that she has left that path.

Rakhi announced her divorce on Instagram earlier this week. She wrote "Dear fans and well-wishers, just wanted to say that Ritesh and I have decided to part ways. After the Bigg Boss show a lot has happened and I was unaware of certain things which were out of my control. We have tried to work out our differences and tried to make things work but I think it's best we both move on amicably and we both enjoy our lives separately."

She added, "I'm really sad and heartbroken that this had to happen before Valentine's Day but the decision had to be made. I wish Ritesh the best in life but for me at this stage in life, I have to focus on my work and my life and keep myself happy and healthy.”

Rakhi Sawant's statement on her divorce with husband Ritesh Singh.

She concluded the post by saying, “Thank you for understanding and supporting me always.”

Rakhi and Ritesh appeared together as participantsn Bigg Boss 15. This was the first time when Ritesh came in front of the camera.

