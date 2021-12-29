Breakthrough infections a matter of concern for us all: Ankit Bathla

Seen in shows like Naagin-4, Thapki Pyar Ki and Love Lust & Confusions, actor Ankit Bathla who has also played pivotal roles in a few Indonesian shows, says life is all about exploring new avenues and one should never say no to experimenting.

“It’s just one life that we get and I believe nothing should be left to be done tomorrow. I have lived my life on edge and that’s what I will always do. I enjoy multi-tasking and that makes me evolve everyday as a human being. Acting has been my passion as it provides me with a platform to create new characters and be a new me with each project,” says the Ajab Gajab Ghar Jamai and Maddam Sir actor

The young actor feels resurgence in corona cases is a cause of concern. “Breakthrough infections are a matter of worry for all, as previous lockdowns have put a number of shows on hold while many went off air. The industry is still struggling with earlier losses and this new variant is surely causing anxiety to all of us. As actors we can’t do much, except to hope that things will get better but apprehensions are there ke kal kya hoga.”

Bathla, who also runs an event management business, wrapped the year on a promising note. “Running an event management business is something that keeps me on my toes. I am enjoying every bit of it. You can say acting is like a cake and my business is the icing on it. Also, I wrapped a feature film in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand and it was a memorable experience to shoot in those beautiful locales among beautiful people. Then my ongoing show Ghar Ek Mandir- Kripa Agrasen …is being well received and it’s a blessing for me.”