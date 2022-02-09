Celeb parents express relief as schools reopen finally

Children have returned to school after almost two years, and celebrity moms are welcoming the change with open arms. It has spelled cheer for them as reopening of schools is the first step towards kids getting their childhood back.

With the pandemic engulfing the world in 2020, the step to close schools altered the reality for kids, shifting studies as well as classrooms in the virtual world. While education continued remotely, parents were worried about the long term effect of it on the development of kids. Now as schools open in a phase-wise manner in the country, the parents are heaving a sigh of relief.

“I am thrilled! My six-year-old son Hand lost out on almost two years... More than the education, the social skills of being around people, the interactions, and kids being kids… That is something he has missed. I am grateful that he can start again,” shares actor Sameera Reddy, while emphasising on how these “small things matter in the big picture”.

Echoing similar sentiments, actor Daljiet Kaur says, “My son Jaydon did his first and second standard at home, which is like a foundation of a kid’s developing years. And it did have an effect on social skills, sense of behaviour and other things. Now, I am glad that he is going to school, and is tired when he gets home. He comes back, sleeps and the whole routine is coming back to normal which a child deserves.”

While the Covid-19 vaccination drive for the 15-18 age group is on, children below the age bracket are not vaccinated yet. That’s something with which actor Bhumika Chawla is also grappling with.

“I am going to send my child to school since they need that bonding and development, but I am not sure about safety. I am concerned about whether they will take all the precautions while travelling or in school,” she confesses.

Actor Chahatt Khanna, mother of two daughters, agrees and notes, “I was having apprehensions, especially seeing so many kids down with viral and Covid-19, but at the same time, I’m glad that we are doing better than before when it comes to the third wave. And we have to look at the bigger picture. Everything from their classes, extra curricular activities to tuition, is important in developing years”.

There is no denying that it comes with an initial bout of hesitation, but till when can one pause life and sit at home due to the fear, wonders actor Smita Bansal.

“It is a tough time and difficult decision to take that step… These teething problems will be there… But our kid’s overall growth was getting hampered being at home all the time, looking at the screens all the time. That’s why going back to school was important for them,” she says, adding, “Yes, it will take a little time but we need to get back to start sending our children to school and get back to the normal how it used to be.”

Meanwhile, actor Shubhangi Atre stresses on the need to build their immunity, by “focussing on their fitness, adding physical activity, introducing them to yoga and giving them healthy food”.