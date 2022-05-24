Chhavi Mittal begins radiotherapy for breast cancer, shares pic of ‘markings’

Chhavi Mittal revealed in April that she was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer. Now, the actor has begun the next stage in her ongoing battle against breast cancer: radiotherapy. She shared an update with her Instagram followers on Tuesday to mark the first day of her radiotherapy. Read more: Chhavi Mittal posts first gym selfie after breast cancer surgery, fans call her 'inspiration for everyone'

On April 17, Chhavi spoke of her breast cancer diagnosis for the first time, in an Instagram post. Since then, she has continued to provide candid updates about her health on social media. Sharing a new photo about her radiotherapy on Tuesday, the actor wrote, “The first day of radiotherapy was eventful. The machine had a fault and while they fixed it I went to office till they called me back. The only discomfort I felt was that the room was super chilled and I was shivering! I could barely stay still!”

Chhavi Mittal shared this post on Tuesday.

In the photo she posted, Chhavi is seen in a white T-shirt and a neon green cap. The actor has pulled up her top to reveal bandages from her breast cancer treatment, which she called ‘beautiful markings’ in her caption. “These beautiful markings you see on my body are to ensure that the radiotherapy is directed towards the correct areas only. I have to keep these till the radiotherapy lasts (1 month),” wrote the actor.

Chhavi also gave details of her hectic day in her caption. The actor wrote, “Today, I went to the gym, now radiotherapy, and then I’ll head for my shoot… Btw I can finally move my arm enough to swim, but now I can’t swim for 2 months due to the chlorine exposure, not advisable during radiation… Theek hai manage karenge.. (Okay, we’ll manage).”

In an older post, Chhavi spoke about hitting the gym for the first time since her breast cancer diagnosis.

On May 12 the actor shared another update from her ongoing breast cancer recovery journey. She said she managed to do the "unthinkable" by hitting the gym. "I did the unthinkable! I went to the gym today. I couldn’t use my right hand, so I didn’t. Couldn’t lift weights, so I didn’t. Couldn’t do anything strenuous, so I didn’t. But what I chose to concentrate on is what I COULD do rather than what I couldn’t. I could do squats, lunges, Bulgarian split squats, calf raises, single leg squats and sumo squats!!! That’s quite enough isn’t it? No reason to complain at all! In fact I even got to sport my scar on the armpit while at it… and my physiotherapist was super proud of me.. as am I!” wrote Chhavi.

