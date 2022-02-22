Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Daljiet Kaur: I feel bad when I see videos of children enacting or mouthing mature dialogues
tv

Daljiet Kaur: I feel bad when I see videos of children enacting or mouthing mature dialogues

Actor Daljiet Kaur talks about the recent video where a young girl was seen enacting Alia Bhatt’s character from Gangubai Kathiawadi, and mouthing a dialogue too mature for her age.
Actor Daljiet Kaur feels kids’ time on social media should be monitored.
Published on Feb 22, 2022 10:27 PM IST
ByRishabh Suri

For Daljiet Kaur, the recent video which actor Nakuul Mehta had tweeted of a little girl enacting Alia Bhatt’s character from Gangubai Kathiawadi and mouthing a dialogue too mature for her age, was shocking. Mehta had reposted the video and captioned it, “This is wrong at so many levels…”.

Kaur shares, “I saw that video, and I’ve seen a lot of such videos of kids doing all this, and I feel very bad, as a mother and as a person who is active on social media. I just feel that a line should be drawn, it’s really necessary and important for parents, too.”

According to the 39-year-old, social media today has become a “standard of living” now.

“It has become a benchmark for society, to judge who is famous or how good someone is doing in their lives, that’s how they decide someone’s status, or on the basis of numbers on Insta. It’s very sad because everything has become so superficial,” adds Kaur, mother to a nine-year-old son, Jadon.

RELATED STORIES

The actor feels that there is nothing wrong if parents want their kids to display their talent on social media.

“But they have to draw a line because children don’t know how much of something is okay. That’s for the parents to decide,” she continues, “Ya toh guidelines honi chahiye, where kids are not allowed to post such content, who probably don’t even understand the meaning. We make them more curious when we make them do all this. You can’t keep children away from social media, so we have to bridge the gap and be intelligent about how much they should be exposed to at what age.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP