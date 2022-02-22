Daljiet Kaur: I feel bad when I see videos of children enacting or mouthing mature dialogues

For Daljiet Kaur, the recent video which actor Nakuul Mehta had tweeted of a little girl enacting Alia Bhatt’s character from Gangubai Kathiawadi and mouthing a dialogue too mature for her age, was shocking. Mehta had reposted the video and captioned it, “This is wrong at so many levels…”.

Kaur shares, “I saw that video, and I’ve seen a lot of such videos of kids doing all this, and I feel very bad, as a mother and as a person who is active on social media. I just feel that a line should be drawn, it’s really necessary and important for parents, too.”

According to the 39-year-old, social media today has become a “standard of living” now.

“It has become a benchmark for society, to judge who is famous or how good someone is doing in their lives, that’s how they decide someone’s status, or on the basis of numbers on Insta. It’s very sad because everything has become so superficial,” adds Kaur, mother to a nine-year-old son, Jadon.

The actor feels that there is nothing wrong if parents want their kids to display their talent on social media.

“But they have to draw a line because children don’t know how much of something is okay. That’s for the parents to decide,” she continues, “Ya toh guidelines honi chahiye, where kids are not allowed to post such content, who probably don’t even understand the meaning. We make them more curious when we make them do all this. You can’t keep children away from social media, so we have to bridge the gap and be intelligent about how much they should be exposed to at what age.”