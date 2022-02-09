Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary announce pregnancy with baby bump pic: 'Choudhary junior coming'

TV actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee have announced that they are pregnant. Gurmeet and Debina have been married for more than a decade. They tied the knot in 2011.

The couple shared identical posts on Instagram and wrote, "To Becoming 3. Choudhary junior coming . Seeking your blessings. #parentstobe #gurbina." The couple can be seen twinning in black in the new picture. The photo shows Debina's baby bump as she poses in a short black dress.

Debina and Gurmeet are best known for their roles in Ramayan - he played Ram while she was cast as Sita. In an interview with ETimes last year, Debina revealed they had no work for years before they signed Ramayan. “Before Ramayan, we had no work for three years. Paise bhi nahi hote the, ghar mein hi khaana banate the, jo sab logon ne lockdown mein kiya, humne woh sab tab hi kar liya (We didn't have money then, we used to eat at home. What people did during the lockdown, we had done earlier)," she said.

Speaking to Hindustan Times earlier, Debina shared her experience of starring in a religious show and said: “I believe that one does have a few of those qualities then only he or she can play such roles well. And also, when one is portraying a certain character then the characteristics of the great ones do impact you. So, since we have played their roles, we feel close to Lord Ram and Sita."

Apart from Ramayan, Gurmeet has worked in several shows and films. Last year, he featured in the ZEE5 show The Wife. He also starred in a few music videos including Tumse Pyar Karke and Dil Pe Zakham.

Also read: Debina Bonnerjee recalls she and her husband Gurmeet Choudhary 'had no work for three years' before Ramayan

Debina, also became popular with the TV show Ramayan, has also worked in a few films including Khamoshiyan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail