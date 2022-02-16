Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya: I may be out of sight on TV, but not out of my fans’ mind

Though her last fiction show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, which started in 2013, ended three years ago, actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya hasn’t signed a daily soap, yet. In fact, she has been trying out different things and is active on social media to stay connected to her fans.

“I may be out of sight on TV, but definitely not out of their (the fans’) mind. I am actively involved and visible on social media. Harjagah main bakaayda nazar aa rahi hoon, main bhoolne nahi doongi logon ko!,” asserts Dahiya, adding that a “power packed role” is what she is patiently waiting for.

“Maybe I can play an unpredictable character, like a housewife who is a spy,” she quips.

The actor goes on to say that she doesn’t want to be typecast and wants to explore different things. “After Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, I hosted Crime Patrol, and did the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. As an artiste, I was satisfied because I like this kind of content. Plus, my fans got to see different versions of me. What usually happens is that if you do a daily soap back to back, even makers can’t imagine you differently. They begin to think ‘yeh housewife reh sakti hai’,” rues the 37-year-old.

And the same applies to shows of any kind, adds the actor. “If you host crime based shows, they offer you strong female characters, then after a reality show, they think ‘yeh toh sirf action hi kar sakti hai’ Hamare yahaan typecasting hone lagti hai. Imagination itni zyaada wide nahi hai logon ki. This is why I choose the kind of content which will keep me fresh, and let the makers come up with new ideas to cast me,” she explains her point.