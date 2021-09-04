'Don't challenge Virat Kohli': Sourav Ganguly tells Amitabh Bachchan Indian skipper could go to Oxford Street shirtless

Sourav Ganguly believes that Virat Kohli can walk shirtless in London's Oxford Street but doesn't want Amitabh Bachchan to challenge him. The former Indian cricket team skipper joked about the probability of it happening while revisiting his iconic Lord's balcony celebratory moment during his appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13.

On Friday's episode, Sourav along with Virender Sehwag appeared as special guests, participating in the game and shared a few anecdotes about the time they were playing for team India. During the episode, KBC host Amitabh Bachchan remembered the time Sourav took off his Indian team jersey to celebrate India's win against England in the Natwest Series final in 2002.

The cricketer confessed that despite all his achievements, many including his daughter remembers him for the balcony celebrations. “My daughter once watched it and asked me why did I do it. I thought I have scored over 20,000 runs and so many cover drives, but everybody keeps talking about the Lord's balcony celebration,” he said.

Amitabh lauded him for his action. “We should do this, we refrain ourselves from all these,” he said in Hindi. Sourav replied in Hindi, “Don't say too much, Virat Kohli can do anything on the ground. Don't push him too much, he might walk in Oxford Street without a shirt.”

On the show, Sourav and Virender answered questions until the ₹25 lakh mark. However, they couldn't proceed further for the hooter declared the end of the episode. Their final question on the special episode was:

Azad Hind Radio was a radio service first started under the leadership of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in 1942 in which country?

Their options were: Japan, Germany, Singapore and Burma

The correct answer was Germany.

While Sourav was a contestant on the show, Amitabh also informed viewers that he once used to host the Bengali counterpart of the show titled Ke Hobe Banglar Kotipoti.