Don’t think Govinda mama will come for mum’s b’day: Arti Singh

It seems the tension between Govinda and his sister’s family is not going to ease easily. Actor Arti Singh’s mother will celebrate her 66th birthday on December 25. While Singh’s entire family including her mother is coming to town from Lucknow, her mama, however, may not even be invited.

“We all are going to celebrate my mum’s birthday. We’ve not decided yet how we plan to celebrate it, but it is going to be an intimate affair. I don’t think we will have a party,” reveals Singh.

Ask her if her mama and actor Govinda will also turn up for the party, post the verbal spat that the family indulged in publicly,and Singh denies it. “He isn’t. I don’t think he will come,” she clarifies. Talking about her equation with the superstar, Singh shares, “I haven’t spoken to him in a long time, especially since all of this began. It makes me feel bad. But I feel everyone should be together. For me it is sad that sab alag hogaye. I just hope they reunite.”

Singh reveals that she did try being the mediator between her uncle and brother-comedian Krushna Abhishek. “I did try, but I didn’t get any response,” she shares and adds, “I just feel people should let go and forgive. Meet when you are alive and don’t wait for something tragic to happen.”

Singh hopes that the family “gets together” at her wedding. On the same note, Singh also shares, “There was a time when I was too excited about getting married someday, but now I’m at a stage where I’m not that keen. I have the wish to get married but not the strong will.”