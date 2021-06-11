Eijaz-Pavitra: We don’t want to share our lives in public, but our fans supported us, so we owe them

Strap The actors have been sharing their lives on social media for their fans, as they feel they owe them. Their cute banter, sweet moments have caught the attention of the netizens who want more.

While Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia were alone in the lockdown last year, they are glad that they had each other’s company for the recent one. The couple admits that having a partner made a huge difference, especially in troubled times. “We found love where we didn’t expect,” says Khan, referring to how the duo met on Bigg Boss 14 last year and their bond grew stronger with time.

He adds, “We are both are set in our ways and are still discovering each other. It is a learning process. With work on hold, an uncertain future, having someone to share your thoughts helps.” Punia agrees that the support and warmth a relationship gives is unmatched. She says, “We were together through the lockdown so there was someone to talk to, share chores and eat a meal with. There was no boredom.”

The lovebirds often post cosy, dramatic and even hilarious videos and photos on social media. They have been quite vocal about their love for each other. Punia doesn’t mind the attention their relationship gets from their fans and has gratitude for their love. “The attention feels good and the support from my fans matters. Our PDA pics are for our fans as they expect them. We don’t post for attention but do it as it make some people happy and to motivate them. We get requests for reels which we try to fulfil. Both of us are so comfortable with each other and we are not afraid of PDA. Very rarely do couples feel so open and comfortable in public domain. But hame achcha feel hota hai,” reveals Punia.

While Khan explains that they don’t want to share their lives in public, but they feel they “owe” their fans, a part of their lives. “I have been a private person and never spoken about my relationships as then everyone has opinion about it. Pavitra comes across as a strong person but people don’t know her nurturing nature or her fragile side. I have been privy to them. People judge us according to what they have seen of us on social media or on TV. People have an idea about our relationship and think they know what we should and shouldn’t be doing. So, invariably, some comments affect us. We are in the public domain, so if there are bouquets, then there are brickbats, too. I am trying to maintain balance but it puts some pressure,” he says.

What are the highs and lows of being together? “We are two alphas,” says Punia, adding, “We both are moody and strong headed. We pamper each other and also go through mood swings. Both of us are workaholics, so there are clashes of opinions too, which is natural, I feel. Finding middle ground takes work. Today, due to the pandemic, every relationship is going through issues. I am superstitious toh main nazar utarti rahti hoon,” she signs off.