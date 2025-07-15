Search
Tuesday, Jul 15, 2025
Emmy nomination 2025 finally announced: Check out full list here

ByShweta Kukreti
Updated on: Jul 15, 2025 06:08 PM IST

The 2025 Emmy nominations were announced by CBS Mornings, covering discussion series and reality competition programs.

The 2025 Emmy nominations announcement is finally taking place, as "CBS Mornings" announced the nominees for the discussion series and reality competition program categories on Tuesday. The remaining nominee announcements will be made by Brenda Song ("Running Point") and Harvey Guillen ("What We Do in the Shadows") at 8:30 a.m. PT.

The twisted workplace drama Severance, starring Adam Scott, and Seth Rogen's The Studio, are anticipated to be two of the major contenders in this year's Emmy contest.

In addition, Slow Horses, Shrinking and Presumed Innocent have the potential to create a stir.

Check out list of nominees announced so far

Outstanding Talk Series

“The Daily Show”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Reality Competition Program

“The Amazing Race”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Survivor”

“Top Chef”

“The Traitors”

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series

Limited or Anthology Series

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Drama Series

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Comedy Series

 

Note: This is a developing story

