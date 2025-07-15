Emmy nomination 2025 finally announced: Check out full list here
The 2025 Emmy nominations were announced by CBS Mornings, covering discussion series and reality competition programs.
The 2025 Emmy nominations announcement is finally taking place, as "CBS Mornings" announced the nominees for the discussion series and reality competition program categories on Tuesday. The remaining nominee announcements will be made by Brenda Song ("Running Point") and Harvey Guillen ("What We Do in the Shadows") at 8:30 a.m. PT.
The twisted workplace drama Severance, starring Adam Scott, and Seth Rogen's The Studio, are anticipated to be two of the major contenders in this year's Emmy contest.
In addition, Slow Horses, Shrinking and Presumed Innocent have the potential to create a stir.
Check out list of nominees announced so far
Outstanding Talk Series
“The Daily Show”
“Jimmy Kimmel Live”
“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”
Reality Competition Program
“The Amazing Race”
“RuPaul’s Drag Race”
“Survivor”
“Top Chef”
“The Traitors”
Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series
Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series
Limited or Anthology Series
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Drama Series
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Comedy Series
Note: This is a developing story
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
