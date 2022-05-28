EXCLUSIVE! Are Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain’s Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod dating?

What many anticipated seems to have occurred. Actors Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod’s off-screen chemistry has got tongues wagging. When Chopda and Rathod were roped in for Rajan Shahi’s year long-running daily soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain, many assumed that the two would end up together. Cut to today, if multiple sources from the set are to be believed the co-stars have indeed turned into lovebirds. Many on the set of the daily soap firmly believe that the two are indeed dating each other.

“They spend the maximum time with each other on the set. Their lunch is together, they arrive together and even pack up and leave together. From what we know, they have also gone on several dates,” a source from the set mentions.

Another source, close to the actors, adds, “Pranali was smitten by Harshad and it was obvious. Today just like him, she has become reclusive too. He acts as her mentor but clearly, there’s something brewing. I don’t think they will come out in the open and address it, given Harshad is very private about his personal life.”

When contacted Rathod said, “We are better and close friends. It is just a rumour.” Chopda didn’t comment till we went to the press.