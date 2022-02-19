Exclusive: Bigg Boss 15’s Afsana Khan on her wedding, says, ‘Khushi ka thikana nahi hain’

Titliyaan singer Afsana Khan is set to tie the knot with singer and long-time fiancée Saajz tonight. As she was treating herself and doing her to-be bride chores like getting her facial done, she spoke on a brief call with us, talking about how excited she is for the wedding.

“There is so much excitement but at the same time so much work. I’m not able to relax even during my spa. There are no wedding jitters. And I’m not scared. Just too happy. Bas Khushi ka thikana nahi hain,” says Khan who had her pre-wedding festivities on Friday, February 18.

The wedding is taking place in Punjab, however, Khan is in no mood to shed any light on it. “I won’t reveal much, I want everyone to witness the madness we create. It’s going to be so much fun. You will see me as a bride for the first time and I’m extremely excited about it,” she adds.

Khan, however, reveals that she is flooded with gifts from her fans. “Perfume, lehengas, I’ve received so much. And I won’t disappoint anyone. I’ll wear everything,” she quips.

For her wedding and reception, the Bigg Boss 15 contestant reveals her close friend and popular celebrities like “Zareen Khan, Salim - Sulaiman, B Praak, Jaani, Vivek Oberoi,” are expected to make an appearance. While the couple is throwing another reception on February 22 for her relatives and family members.

Ask her about her honeymoon and she says, “We don’t have time for a honeymoon. My tours are booked and I’m busy. Just 10 days post the wedding I have my shows in Delhi and Dubai. So sab ikattha ho jaayega - show and honeymoon dono.”