Exclusive: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Kishori Shahane recalls nearly fatal accident, ‘We are still in trauma’

TV actor Kishori Shahane, her husband and director Deepak Vij, and son Bobby Vij met with an accident on February 3, while they “were returning to Mumbai from Mulshi Dam”, where their farmhouse is located. Shahane shared her ordeal on Instagram while sharing pictures of a truck ramming her car. In an exclusive chat with us Shahane talks about the traumatic experience.

“Those roads are quite narrow and we were anyway going slow. There was a steep turn, and a truck came out of a sugarcane field suddenly. It barged into our car. It was not even our mistake. We are very focused. My son (Bobby) was in the driver’s seat. We couldn’t even see it coming, it was so quick. We had to bear the hit, because there was nothing we could do,” recalls Shahane who is currently in Shirdi.

Although the driver apologised to the family, Shahane is still fazed with one question. “These public transport vehicles drive so rashly. They have no civic sense. There need to be some strict measures that need to be taken (against such drivers),” states Shahane.

Days after the accident, the family is still not over it. “We’ve been driving through these roads for years. This was the first time (we had a brush with an accident). It (trucks and such heavy vehicles) has become a terror now. We are still in trauma. The hit was so bad it would have been a fatal accident; something could have happened to my son, who was driving the car,” the 53-year-old laments.

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor also mentions that the family didn’t opt for insurance claims to repair their damaged car. “We are doing it privately since the insurance was becoming another hassle,” she ends.