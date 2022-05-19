Exclusive! Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh to have a simple wedding on July 21

Reality show couple Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh are finally tying the knot after their courtship of 12 years. We’ve exclusively learnt that Singh and Rohatgi will have a simple wedding on the former’s birthday, July 21. The couple is done with their pre-wedding shoot, and the shopping for the wedding will soon begin. Singh and Rohatgi’s wedding outfits will be styled by Delhi based brand Study by Janak, who also styled their pre-wedding outfits.

When contacted Rohatgi said, “I cannot confirm or deny anything. Please talk to Sangram, no comments from my end.”

Singh on the other hand confirmed the news. “I’m extremely happy. We’ve been with each other for 12 years. It was time we take our relationship ahead and get married. Even our parents have wanted us to get married for a long time. And we have been trying to get done with this, but something or the other kept happening. After spending much time with Payal, I don’t think I can find a better girl than her. I don’t think she’ll find a better man than me (laughs). She is extremely genuine. I believe marriage is just a thapa that is needed for society, but I think it is important, especially for a girl’s respect. I also believe that just giving roses to your partner isn’t love, giving them respect is more important. And when you have that mutual respect and your souls connect, you know it’s time to get married.”

Talking about the wedding he mentions that it will be a “simple wedding”. “It will be in a temple and we will follow all the rituals as per the Arya Samaj. Mostly the wedding will take place in Gujarat or Haryana, we are still trying to figure that out. The wedding date happens to be my birthday. And we will follow all the pre-wedding functions like haldi and mehendi that take place. We are not certain about the dates yet,” he signs off.

Singh and Rohatgi met each other on the Indian version of the captive reality show Survivor. Recently Singh proposed Rohatgi on another captive reality show, Lock Upp that she was a part of. Rohatgi had a breakdown on the show stating that despite being in a relationship for 12 years, Singh hasn’t proposed to her for marriage yet.

