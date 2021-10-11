Home / Entertainment / Tv / Feel blessed to have a daughter: Arpit Ranka on becoming a father again
tv

Feel blessed to have a daughter: Arpit Ranka on becoming a father again

Actor Arpit Ranka is over the moon as he became a father for the second time last week
Arpit Ranka is thrilled that his daughter was born in Navratri.
Arpit Ranka is thrilled that his daughter was born in Navratri.
Published on Oct 11, 2021 04:16 PM IST
Copy Link
By Kavita Awaasthi

Actor Arpit Ranka is over the moon as he became a father for the second time last week. His wife delivered a baby girl and Ranka says he is thrilled.

“Navratri pe princess ghar aayi hai. I am very happy. It is a blessing from Maa Durga. The cherry on the cake was that she was born on the first day of Navratri. My wife and I are feeling blessed,” he shares, adding that his older son is feeling a bit insecure as they are all taking care of the baby. Ask him if he has thought of a name and he says, “We haven’t decided but Aaradhya sounds good.”

The actor, who has done shows like Mahabharat and Brahmarakshas 2 is also excited about his work. He has worked hard to attain a new look. He lost 12 kilos and cut his long hair for a shorter cut. Explaining why he changed his look, he states, “An actor’s life is not easy. They need to change their look quite frequently. I have changed my look because I do not want my fans to be bored. I cut my hair to a shorter style after almost 15 years. People have not seen me like this in so long. I have been getting some good feedback for this. People are saying that I am looking much younger than before and the new look has also added an extra aura to my personality. I have always been fit and losing 12 kilos and a short hair has really worked good for me.”

The actor admits that physical transformation does take a toll mentally too. He reveals, “I believe our body is like a temple and we need to maintain that like we worship it. The weight loss happened due to my disciplined life and regular workouts. I have always adored actor John Abraham, most of the time I have seen him in simple clothes and he maintained his physique consistently. He is also someone who has never showed off. I maybe an actor and my work is to do glamorous stuff in front of the camera but I am a simple man.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 11, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out