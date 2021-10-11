Feel blessed to have a daughter: Arpit Ranka on becoming a father again

Actor Arpit Ranka is over the moon as he became a father for the second time last week. His wife delivered a baby girl and Ranka says he is thrilled.

“Navratri pe princess ghar aayi hai. I am very happy. It is a blessing from Maa Durga. The cherry on the cake was that she was born on the first day of Navratri. My wife and I are feeling blessed,” he shares, adding that his older son is feeling a bit insecure as they are all taking care of the baby. Ask him if he has thought of a name and he says, “We haven’t decided but Aaradhya sounds good.”

The actor, who has done shows like Mahabharat and Brahmarakshas 2 is also excited about his work. He has worked hard to attain a new look. He lost 12 kilos and cut his long hair for a shorter cut. Explaining why he changed his look, he states, “An actor’s life is not easy. They need to change their look quite frequently. I have changed my look because I do not want my fans to be bored. I cut my hair to a shorter style after almost 15 years. People have not seen me like this in so long. I have been getting some good feedback for this. People are saying that I am looking much younger than before and the new look has also added an extra aura to my personality. I have always been fit and losing 12 kilos and a short hair has really worked good for me.”

The actor admits that physical transformation does take a toll mentally too. He reveals, “I believe our body is like a temple and we need to maintain that like we worship it. The weight loss happened due to my disciplined life and regular workouts. I have always adored actor John Abraham, most of the time I have seen him in simple clothes and he maintained his physique consistently. He is also someone who has never showed off. I maybe an actor and my work is to do glamorous stuff in front of the camera but I am a simple man.”