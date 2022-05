FIR filed against Bharti Singh for hurting sentiments of the Sikh community with 'daadi-mooch' joke

After allegedly hurting religious sentiments with her jokes about moustaches and beards, comedian Bharti Singh, on Monday, apologised to everyone. Now, an FIR has been lodged against her for it. Bharti is currently seen as the co-host of The Khatra Khatra Show along with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Also Read: Bharti Singh apologises to fans after being accused of hurting religious sentiments: 'I never mentioned Punjabis'. Watch

In a viral video shared last week, Bharti is seen talking to actor Jasmin Bhasin when the latter made an appearance on her comedy series Bharti Ka Show on Shemaroo Comedy. "Daadi mooch kyu nahi chahiye. Daadi mooch ke bade fayede hote hain. Dudh piyo, aise daadi munh mein daalo, sewaiyon ka taste aata hai. Mere kaafi friends logo ki shaadi hui hai na, jinki itni itni daadi hai, saara din daadi mein se jue nikalti rehti hai (what's wrong with beards and moustaches, they have many benefits. Drink milk, and then put the beard in your mouth, you will be able to taste sewaiyaan. Many of my friends have gotten married to men with long beards, and spend the entire day removing lice from them)," Bharti said in the video that garnered a lot of negative comments.

According to a report by India Today, an FIR has now been filed at a Jalandhar's police station by Ravidas Tiger Force chief Jassi Tallan. As per the FIR, she has been accused of mocking the Sikh community and hurting their sentiments. Bharti has been charged under Section 295 - A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code.

On Monday afternoon, Bharti posted a video in which she explained that she was misjudged by people as her intentions were pure. "There's a video that's been going viral from the last 3 to 4 days claiming that I have made fun of 'daadi mooch'. I have seen the video repeatedly and requested people to watch it too as I have not said anything against any religion or caste. I didn't mock any Punjabi or what problems happen when you keep 'daadi mooch'," she said.

She added, "I have not mentioned any religion or any caste in it. I was doing comedy with my friend. A lot of people keep beards and moustaches these days. But if people from any religion or caste have been hurt by my comments, I apologise to them with folded hands. I am a Punjabi myself, born in Amritsar. I am proud of being a Punjabi."

