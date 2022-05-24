Gulki Joshi: Communication is the key to being mentally healthy

Like her peers, Gulki Joshi too gets many messages from her young fans. The actor, who stars in a comedy TV show Maddam Sir, connects with them on social media but not just about her work. In fact, the teenagers share their problems with her including exam stress, being stuck at home due to the pandemic which causes deperession in many and other mental health related issues.

Joshi says she tries to respond to as many as possible on social media. She adds, “Often, teenagers and even younger kids come up to me and talk to me about their mental health issues. My only advice to them is to have a conversation with their parents and teachers and to communicate about what’s bothering them - no matter how big or small the issue. And, if needed, seek professional help. I feel communication is the key to being mentally healthy.”

The Nadaan Parindey Ghar Aaja actor urges parents to make their kids at ease with them so they feel they can talk or share anything. “The teachers and society should help create an environment that the youth, the teenagers are able to express what they are going to, and not feel ashamed about anything. Once they talk, they can analyse it, deal with it, and move on,” she says.

Joshi admits that since the pandemic, mental health issues have been a talking point and they should be a priority for one and all. She elaborates, “Mental health has always been a serious issue and it’s in the recent times that it has come under the limelight and we hear more people talking about it. During the pandemic, people realised that when you are stuck at home and you can’t run away to another place, you have to face your own demons. It was high time that mental health becomes a priority for us all. Once everything inside us is sorted and clear that’s when everything outside will be easy.”

Having faced low phases in her life and career, Joshi shares she relies on her supportive friends and family. “I do through low phases in life. There are times when it seems that nothing is working out. But I always make sure that I talk about how I am feeling, I let it all out. Sometimes, I even talk to strangers about my thoughts but the important thing is to let it out,” she ends.

