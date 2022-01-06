Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stanković not pregnant! Confirms close friend Aleksandar Ilic

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his actor wife Nataša Stanković might be mum about the conjectures around their second baby. However, the couple’s close friend and actor-model Aleksandar Alex Ilic has cleared the air.

Ilic attended the Christmas party hosted by the couple and once they posted pics from the party, it led to chatter around her pregnancy.

When asked about the pregnancy point-blank, Ilic clarifies, “No. As much as I know.” Addressing the rumours whether the couple is planning for a baby, Ilic says, “I don’t know anything. Till they don’t come out about anything, I cannot talk much about it.”

Interestingly, Ilic mentions he was the first one to inform Stankovic about the internet users losing their minds around her pregnancy. “We laughed about it,” he says. Talking about his equation with her, the Girgit actor adds, “She is like my sister. I have known her for years and we have good memories together. We are like a family. I chill most of my time with them. Both of them are very sweet and welcoming. Whenever I’m at their house, I feel like I’m at home.”

For the unversed, the couple became the talk of the town, when the pictures from their last year’s Christmas party were posted on social media. Soon fans started wondering if the couple is expecting their second child.