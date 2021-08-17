I enjoy playing powerful & mystic characters: Adaa Khan

Actor Adaa Khan says if it wasn’t for her family, it would have been very difficult for her to survive the lockdown.

“It was beyond doubt a testing time for all. I saw my friends who are putting up in Mumbai for work away from family struggling to cope up with stress and anxiety. Luckily, I had my family with me so we were there for each other throughout,” says Behenein and Piya Basanti Re actor.

Giving an insight of that phase, she says, “I drove down to Goa and later to Himachal Pradesh to stay because this was the only way to keep my father away from the virus. Though, insecurity and uncertainty is very much there but we are a bit prepared now.”

The actor has been part of a number of supernatural dramas including Naagin and Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara seems to enjoy essaying play such characters on screen.

“At times I find it funny that how I always end up doing these supernatural roles. I think they find me on their own (laughs). Also, I actually enjoy playing these powerful and mystic characters having control over things — whether dead or alive. These characters are fun to watch but difficult to portray as they are far away from reality.”

Currently, Khan is busy reading and taking up more work and says she is open to all kinds of roles. “Finally, work is back on track. I am getting offers for good projects and I am glad that I have a range to pick from. As of now, one of my old shows Amrit Manthan is all set for a re-run on Azaad. Next I’ll be on OTT soon and audiences are in for a surprise as my next show will be in comedy genre. So again, I will be there entertaining my fans.”