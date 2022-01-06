I have been a one-woman guy: Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na’s Avinesh Rekhi

Actor Avinesh Rekhi has barely opened up about his personal life, something which he contests. “I’ve always been vocal about it,” he jests. The TV actor has done roles that may put him across as an angry young man, however, in contrast, he is a complete family man. “I don’t display them to the world. When I’m with my family, I’m not the kind of the person people assume me to be,” says Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na actor.

Since most of his friends are not from Mumbai, all his time goes to his family. He elaborates, “I don’t have many friends here. So whenever, I get time I take my family for a get-together. Whatever time I have, I like to spend it with my family.”

Rekhi is a father to a son and a daughter. “I’m like a friend to my son and the first crush to my daughter,” he boasts. Ask him how is he as a husband and the man quickly mentions, “I was 15 when we were together. That is how romantic I am. I guess I have been a one-woman guy. She was my first girlfriend. I had been rejected a lot of times before she came into my life. I was heartheartbroken, not that serious though. But today she is my wife and mother of my two children.”