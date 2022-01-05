‘I’m open to anything, bas shaadi hojaaye,’ says Bigg Boss’ Mahekk Chahal

Actor Mahekk Chahal is ready to take the plunge, however, she is waiting for the right guy. “I’m so ready to fall in love, but ladke milte hi nahi,” quips Chahal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Despite being a successful, independent woman, Chahal says she finds it difficult to find the right man. Ask her the reason and she explains, “I travel so much, it’s very difficult to be with me. Most of the guys look for domesticated girls. It’s difficult for me to live a lifestyle like that. Meri kismat mein nahi likha hoga for now.”

Chahal has a list of traits she is looking for in her potential partner. The former Bigg Boss contestant shares, “I need a humble and simple guy, funny like me. I’m not looking for anybody, but if it happens, it happens. Guys come find me!!”

In the times of modern age love stories, Chahal admits she is open to arranged marriages. “I’m open to an arranged marriage. All the dating apps are new forms of arranged marriage. (So) I’m open to anything, bas shaadi hojaaye (laughs),” she says.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While the actor is confident of herself, she opens up about her insecurities too. “Everybody is insecure,” she says adding, “When I wake up in the morning and my face doesn’t look good, I wonder can I go to work today? I do feel bad when I don’t look good. But then at the end of the day, you are human. You have days when you look fabulous and some not so good looking days. People often tell me that I look different on screen and off screen.”