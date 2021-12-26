Nandish Singh admits “liking” rumoured gf Ankita Shorey but claims to be “single”

Time makes one mature, and actor Nandish Singh firmly believes in it. Once a “party animal”, Singh is now “calmer and focused towards work”. As the actor turned a year older on Christmas, he says, “I’m more secure now.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Singh celebrated his birthday with his close ones, as he is rushed off his feet due to new projects. He will be seen on screen after a hiatus of two years. “I was paranoid,” admits Sandhu about not taking up projects during the pandemic. “I didn’t get out of my house as I was too scared. I didn’t want to risk it.”

His debut Super 30 (2019) was followed by a worldwide lockdown making it difficult for Singh to make the most of the opportunity. “It was disappointing. For others, it may have been just another film; for me, it was my debut and I had waited for a long time. So when it happened, things looked exciting,” he shares.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While professionally Singh will make his digital debut in 2022 and has an interesting lineup, his personal front is clouded with silver linings as well. Recently rumours of him seeing model Ankita Shorey made headlines. Clearing the air about them dating, he says, “Nothing is happening. When something is happening I’m going to tell the world. Whenever we decide to go ahead and make it official, we will let the world know about it, we wouldn’t hide it.”

For Singh, love is “understanding and maturity”, but ask him about Ankita and he replies, “There is a sort of liking towards each other. But we haven’t spoken about it. (For now) It is pure friendship. She is above a regular friend to me, she is very close like a family.” On a parting note, Singh sets the record straight, “I’m single.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}