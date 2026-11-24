Television actor Jasmin Bhasin, who also works in Punjabi film industry, has called out social media users for constantly finding reasons to speculate about her appearance. The actor recently shared pictures from a wedding in Kolkata, but instead of the celebrations, much of the online conversation focused on her face. Some users questioned whether she had undergone botox or fillers, prompting Jasmin to respond through her Instagram Stories. She pointed out that factors such as travel, poor sleep, health issues and exhaustion can all affect how a person looks.

Jasmin Bhasin says her face can look different every day

Jasmin Bhasin shuts down Botox, fillers rumours after wedding photos. more less

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Jasmin had attended the wedding celebrations of Raghav Sharma's brother, where she was seen in a pink lehenga with Aly Goni, Munawar Faruqui and Elvish Yadav. Soon after the pictures surfaced, comments about her facial features began appearing on social media. Jasmin did not hold back while responding to the comments. Taking a sarcastic dig at the repeated speculation, she wrote on Instagram Stories, “So apparently I've had a new plastic surgery every time I've had a slightly different face.”

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She then explained why her appearance might not always be the same. “Guys, relax. I travel, I don't sleep enough, I work with different makeup artists, my sinus gets inflamed, I get exhausted, I've started strength training, I've gained some weight,” she wrote.

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Jasmin Bhasin via her Instagram stories.

{{^usCountry}} The actor added that her face can look different depending on how she is feeling. There are days when it looks "snatched", while on others, it may appear puffy or tired. She also had a light-hearted explanation for some of her looks, joking that there are times when her “makeup is fighting for its life”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor added that her face can look different depending on how she is feeling. There are days when it looks "snatched", while on others, it may appear puffy or tired. She also had a light-hearted explanation for some of her looks, joking that there are times when her “makeup is fighting for its life”. {{/usCountry}}

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Jasmin also addressed the cosmetic procedure rumours directly, pointing out that people seemed to have an explanation ready every time her appearance changed. “The 'plastic surgery' theories... yaar, plastic surgery karwane ke liye bhi toh time chahiye (Friend, you need time to get plastic surgery too).” She went on to remind people that she is not expected to look identical in every photograph. “I'm literally made of blood, flesh, muscles and bones. I'm allowed to look different on different days,” she added.

Jasmin says she is happy with how she looks

Making it clear that the comments have not changed how she feels about herself, Jasmin said she does not need to look perfect all the time to be comfortable in her own skin. “I love my face. I love my body. I love myself. I don't need to look perfect every day to be happy with how I look,” she wrote. She ended her message with a request for people to stop picking apart her photographs and allowing her the freedom to look like a normal person. “Please...let this human breathe”.

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About Jasmin Bhasin's work

Jasmin Bhasin's recent work includes the Punjabi film Judaa, in which she stars opposite singer-actor Gulab Sidhu. The film explores themes of love, separation and heartbreak. She also returned to Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 for her third appearance.