Jasmin Bhasin: Is 40 an age to die? When you lose a person you know well, it’s very painful

The untimely death of actor Sidharth Shukla sent shock ripples across the entertainment industry
By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON SEP 03, 2021 03:56 PM IST
Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla and Jasmin Bhasin in a still from the TV show, Dil Se Dil Tak

The untimely death of actor Sidharth Shukla sent shock ripples across the entertainment industry. When the news of the 40-year-old’s passing broke on September 2, his good friend Jasmin Bhasin was enroute to Mumbai.

Jasmin Bhasin with Sidharth Shukla

The actor was in Kashmir with her boyfriend Aly Goni on a trip. The duo is quite close to Shukla, as both of them have worked with him in TV shows. Bhasin says, “I heard the shocking news only after I landed in Mumbai from Kashmir. It was a devastating feeling.”

RELATED STORIES

The actor, who worked with Shukla in the 2017 TV show, Dil Se Dil Tak, adds, “We worked together in the show and had a warm and friendly rapport. He was such a lively person. I just can’t get over the reality. He was only 40. Is 40 an age to die? Life’s uncertainty is certain. Everyone should live in the present. All I remember now is his ever-smiling happy-go-lucky face.”

Bhasin recalls they shared some fun times together and those memories are all that are left. She shares, “We had such a good time working together on the set. He was a good friend. When you lose a person you know well, it’s very painful. I am speechless. I pray for strength to Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth’s mom and family in these trying times. The loss is irreparable. May his soul rest in peace.”

