Home / Entertainment / Tv / Jasmin Bhasin: Is 40 an age to die? When you lose a person you know well, it’s very painful
Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla and Jasmin Bhasin in a still from the TV show, Dil Se Dil Tak
Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla and Jasmin Bhasin in a still from the TV show, Dil Se Dil Tak
tv

Jasmin Bhasin: Is 40 an age to die? When you lose a person you know well, it’s very painful

The untimely death of actor Sidharth Shukla sent shock ripples across the entertainment industry
READ FULL STORY
By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON SEP 03, 2021 03:56 PM IST

The untimely death of actor Sidharth Shukla sent shock ripples across the entertainment industry. When the news of the 40-year-old’s passing broke on September 2, his good friend Jasmin Bhasin was enroute to Mumbai.

Jasmin Bhasin with Sidharth Shukla
Jasmin Bhasin with Sidharth Shukla

The actor was in Kashmir with her boyfriend Aly Goni on a trip. The duo is quite close to Shukla, as both of them have worked with him in TV shows. Bhasin says, “I heard the shocking news only after I landed in Mumbai from Kashmir. It was a devastating feeling.”

The actor, who worked with Shukla in the 2017 TV show, Dil Se Dil Tak, adds, “We worked together in the show and had a warm and friendly rapport. He was such a lively person. I just can’t get over the reality. He was only 40. Is 40 an age to die? Life’s uncertainty is certain. Everyone should live in the present. All I remember now is his ever-smiling happy-go-lucky face.”

Bhasin recalls they shared some fun times together and those memories are all that are left. She shares, “We had such a good time working together on the set. He was a good friend. When you lose a person you know well, it’s very painful. I am speechless. I pray for strength to Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth’s mom and family in these trying times. The loss is irreparable. May his soul rest in peace.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.