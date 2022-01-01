Jasmin Bhasin on buying a new house: Worked very hard to live a life I always dreamed of

Last month, actor Jasmin Bhasin bought a new house in Mumbai. She tells us that it not only overwhelmed her but also took her back to the time when she first stepped into the city. “About 10-12 years back when I came to Mumbai, I didn’t have a roof over my head. I worked very hard so that I could live a life I always dreamed of – a nice house, love and security,” she says.

But she is quick to note that this is a prelude to all that’s in store for her in the coming months. “This is the beginning of a new journey and I think I need to push myself harder for bigger professional achievements,” she shares.

The past one year has been rather eventful for Bhasin as she starred in nine music videos, including Pani Di Gal, Pyaar Ek Tarfaa and Pyaar Karte Ho Na. Happy to have forayed into the music space after television and films, she says, “I used to watch a lot of them and imagine myself in them, dancing like a heroine and looking all glamorous. Once I started receiving offers to be part of music videos in which some amazing singers lent their voices to, I had no reason to say no.”

The 31-year-old feels taking this step has been “rewarding” as the audience got to see her playing different characters but admits that they aren’t “a stepping stone” into the bigger picture. “12 years ago, I did my first regional ad. I didn’t know that it would lead me to land a Tamil film with a superstar. When I did a 20 second TVC for a hygiene product, I didn’t know that I would be cast in Tashan-e-Ishq. Aap ko nahi pata hota ki aap ka kaunsa kaam aap ko kahaan casting kara de,” ends Bhasin, who will soon be seen in a regional film and a web show.