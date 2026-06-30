Jasmin Bhasin shares concerning health update as she returns to India for treatment: 'Still not out of danger'

Actor Jasmin Bhasin's birthday getaway to Dubai with boyfriend Aly Goni took an unexpected turn after she was rushed to the hospital and diagnosed with terminal ileitis. The actor has now shared a fresh health update, revealing that she is still not out of the danger zone. Jasmin also said she has decided to return to India to continue her treatment.

Jasmin Bhasin back in India

Jasmin Bhasin had gone to Dubai to celebrate her birthday with her boyfriend Aly Goni.

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On Monday, Jasmin took to Instagram to share a health update, acknowledging the concern and love she has been receiving from fans. The actor assured everyone that she is aware of their worries and wanted to keep them informed about her condition.

In a video shared on her Instagram Stories, Jasmin revealed that doctors in Dubai had advised her to remain hospitalised there. However, she chose to return to India, saying she wanted to continue her treatment in her home country.

“A lot of you are really concerned and needed an update about my health. So, I didn’t get medical clearance, and I wasn’t ‘fit to fly’ as per my hospital because I am still not out of the danger zone,” she shared.

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{{^usCountry}} Jasmin continued, “The hospital, their doctors, staff, and healthcare facilities were amazing, and I am really thankful to them. But, home is home. Somehow, they have stabilised me with injections, and right now I am at the airport. I’ll be going to another hospital and get admitted to continue my treatment in India.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jasmin continued, “The hospital, their doctors, staff, and healthcare facilities were amazing, and I am really thankful to them. But, home is home. Somehow, they have stabilised me with injections, and right now I am at the airport. I’ll be going to another hospital and get admitted to continue my treatment in India.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier in the day, Jasmin revealed that she had been diagnosed with terminal ileitis. She was hospitalised in Dubai after suffering a serious infection during her birthday trip with Aly. Aly and Jasmin celebrated her birthday in the hospital. Jasmin diagnosed with terminal ileitis {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier in the day, Jasmin revealed that she had been diagnosed with terminal ileitis. She was hospitalised in Dubai after suffering a serious infection during her birthday trip with Aly. Aly and Jasmin celebrated her birthday in the hospital. Jasmin diagnosed with terminal ileitis {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Taking to her Instagram Stories, Jasmin wrote, “So as soon as I landed in Dubai the next day I fell severely sick and had to get hospitalised because I was diagnosed with terminal ileitis and severe high risk infection and inflammation. But hopefully I will recover soon and will be back.” She was seen speaking to fans in the video, from her hospital bed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taking to her Instagram Stories, Jasmin wrote, “So as soon as I landed in Dubai the next day I fell severely sick and had to get hospitalised because I was diagnosed with terminal ileitis and severe high risk infection and inflammation. But hopefully I will recover soon and will be back.” She was seen speaking to fans in the video, from her hospital bed. {{/usCountry}}

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She added, “I am so sorry I have not been able to respond to all your lovely messages and post, but Aly has already posted this birthday cake and how we didn't end up how we expected. Life is very unexpected but I am much better and should be back soon, but I am grateful to all of your love for my birthday and all your best wishes for my speedy recovery.”

Terminal ileitis is the inflammation of the terminal ileum (the end of the small intestine). This causes right-sided lower abdominal pain, diarrhea (sometimes bloody), and occasionally bowel obstructions. In many cases, chronic inflammation of the ileum might cause these symptoms to linger.

Jasmin recently returned from Cape Town, South Africa, after shooting for Rohit Shetty’s reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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