Jennifer Winget: 25 years of friendship in today’s time is not only rare but priceless

They say you don’t get to choose your family but you can choose your friends and Jennifer Winget couldn’t be happier about the choices she’s made in that aspect. She says she has been “blessed with the best” and her friends are no less than family, for her. “This Friendship Day, I want to thank my closest and oldest friends who’ve been with me since kindergarten,” she says.

Her childhood besties are Rubina Sayed and Supriya Karkera, “Fondly called, Ruby and Sue, by me but we were known as the Amar, Akbar, Anthony in our younger days. We’ve stuck with each other since school and I am so proud to see how our bond has only grown stronger all these years and whatever life threw at us. We’ve seen each other through a series of heartbreaks, hangovers, dazed and drunken nights, crazy partying and some really interesting escapades disguised as vacations. We’ve also had our own share of fights in between,” she shares, adding, “My friends are my lifelines! The three of us have been friends for more than 25 years and that kind of friendship in today’s time is not only rare but priceless! We have respect, trust and understanding built over the years and each of us has the other’s back. This friendship is for life!”

Jennifer Winget with her friends: Supriya Karkera and Rubina Sayed.

Talking about her friend Ruby, who is “most sensitive” of the trio, the actor says she enjoys that Ruby is possessive of her but is also “the heart” of the group. On the other hand, Winget calls Sue the “practical one and the armour” of the group. She explains, “They’ve stuck by me through dark days and rough patches and I will forever be grateful for that. They’ve simply been there- time and distance had nothing on us. Sometimes even without having to say too much, they would know it all. I think, the three of balance each other’s strengths and weaknesses. It is just impossible to imagine my life without them.”

Winget admits that though her friends are best critics of her work, often they don’t discuss her professional life. As they have been her friends since before she became famous, Winget says, they don’t care about her fame. Ask her how is she as a friend and she replies, “I can’t say! But if our friendship has lasted this long, I ought to have done somethings right and must definitely be good at being a friend. The love and sense of belonging that Ru and Su reciprocate has got to be testament to that. From friends to family, it can’t get any better than this!”