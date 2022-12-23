Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii actor stranded at Munich airport with daughter, loses luggage. Watch

Actor Shweta Kawaatra, who is best known for playing Pallavi in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, has shared her ordeal as she travelled from Mumbai to New York with a stopover in Munich. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday, Shweta explained how her flight got cancelled in Munich and she was stranded inside the airport for over a day, with her daughter. Shweta, who reached New York, has said that it has been a week but she hasn't received her luggage yet. (Also Read | After Annu Kapoor, Hansal Mehta also shares how he was robbed in France)

Sharing a video from New York, Shweta said, "Alright, so we travelled Lufthansa from Mumbai, had a transit at Munich where our flights got cancelled. We got stuck there, stranded for over 26-30 hours with my child. Nobody was there to help us and they expected us to stand in a five to six km line full of people to ask any questions."

She continued, "If at all the staff was available at the first class centre where I went they drove me and my daughter out from that place. They were very very rude. They refused to even hear what I wanted to ask. It's been harrowing. We spent our night at the airport. Then we were promised that our luggage is going to go with us on the next flight we take, which didn't happen. It has been now seven days since we have been in New York and we haven't received our luggage, four pieces of luggage. It's really been crazy."

Shweta captioned the post, "Disappointing experience with Lufthansa. Rude inconsiderate staff. 7 days and our bags still haven’t been found by @lufthansa. Hope we get our bags before we go back to India @lufthansa.city.center @lufthansacargoag @lhtechnik @lufthansaviews."

Earlier, Shweta had shared another video on Instagram in which she asked her fans and followers if they ever faced such incidents. Shweta then informed them that she was intimated over mail by the airlines that they were unable to find her luggage even though the search was on. Shweta has also reported the loss of luggage, she said. Shweta wrote. "Anyone here who can help with any information? Anyone from Lufthansa pl help!!"

On Thursday, she tweeted, "Lost 4luggage bags traveling from Munich to JFK 7DAYS AGO. LH 410 (14th Dec) The staff at the Munich airport was RUDE beyond description. @lufthansa claimed our baggage will GO WITH US ON THE NEXT FLIGHT!!" She also wrote on Twitter, "Help me take this up pl it’s been crazy. Enough patience has been tested."

Shweta has been part of several serials such as Ghar Ek Mandir, Kkusum, Ye Meri Life Hai, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, CID: Special Bureau, Saat Phere, Kumkum, Baal Veer, Adaalat among others. She also appeared in reality shows such as Fear Factor India, and Nach Baliye 2. Shweta has appeared in several films such as My Brother Nikhil and Murder 2.

