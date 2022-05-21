Kamya Panjabi: Sangita Ghosh needs classes to understand what I wrote

Recently, actor Sangita Ghosh clapped back at Kamya Shalabh Dang for her comment on Ghosh’s viral Swaran Ghar dupatta scene, saying Dang is questioning the standing of TV while working on the small screen. Now, Panjabi has reacted to it, saying Ghosh needs to introspect.

For the unversed, sometime back, a scene from Ghosh’s show, Swarna Ghar, went viral and was criticised for the lack of logic. Dang also tweeted, “This is precisely why despite having some brilliant actors TV content is looked down upon, compared to films and web”.

While Ghosh took the criticism coming at her with a pinch of salt, she was offended by Dang’s statement, and responded, “What a shame the person who works in the industry himself is saying such a thing. The one who works for TV, considers TV less than OTT and films, what should I say?”

Her reaction has left Dang wondering how Ghosh misconstrued her words. “Who is saying TV is small… But look at the content being shown on TV. I am not degrading any actor or television, but just stating the fact that it is because of such type of content, people working in films and OTT don’t want to hire TV actors. It is because of them that TV actors take break to put a gap between their stint on the small screen, to explore other avenues,” she says.

The actor adds, “Sangita needs some classes to understand what I wrote, and actually get the meaning… Mazaak toh unka duniya uda rahi hai. I picked up a serious topic with the hope that the content will change once we see what we are trying to sell to the audience. In fact, Sangita is the one who had left TV almost seven or eight years back when she was at the peak of her career. She had left TV to do a film”.

Dang wonders why Ghosh didn’t question the scene when it came to her, or discussed with creative team or just improvised.

“I am a part of the television industry. I took all the criticism very personally. It seemed like mera mazak udh raha hai. In my entire career, even the initial days, I have not done such a scene, and when I felt something was missing I discussed it with the team. Because in the end I will be seen on the screen, and I have the responsibility not to degrade the value of TV, and work so that TV ka respect intact rahe. It was not cool,” asserts the actor.

In fact, Dang is shocked that a “senior actor like” Ghosh was involved in the scene, and wonders why she didn’t ask relevant questions.

“Main toh itne saalun se idhar hi hun, Sangita has come back to the TV. I want to tell her, ‘Madam, go out have a reality check’. You are the same person who left for TV because she was doing a film. There was also one interview where she talked about not doing TV again, and focussing on film. What is she talking about shame and all? Khudh woh karo jo aap bolti hain,” she says while ending.