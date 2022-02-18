Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp promo teases second celebrity contestant, fans think it’s Munawar Faruqui. Watch

A new promo of Kangana Ranaut's upcoming show Lock Upp released recently. The clip prompted speculation from fans about whether it hints at comedian Munawar Faruqui being a participant on the show.

On Friday, the team of Lock Upp shared a video teasing the second contestant of the show, adding, “From one controversy to another, cancelled shows se hain yeh bothered! (He's troubled by cancelled shows!) Guess who’s in Lock Upp?”

In the video, a man whose face is not revealed, is seen performing a stand-up show and soon policemen raid the location. As the cops stop the performance, he asks them if there's no freedom of speech in this country.

Many fans commented on the video and simply wrote, “Munawar bhai.” Another one wrote, “Munawar Faruqui is 2nd contestant I think.” While one said, “I cannot believe that this is Munawar because he is so much against Kangana. I don't think so that this could be him (but the freedom of speech line is in connection with him). So I'm confused." Some fans also speculated that the second guest could be Kunal Kamra or Vir Das. However, Vir had clarified earlier this month that he's not part of Kangana's show.

Last year, the comedian was arrested on charges of ‘insulting Hindu gods and goddesses’ during one of his stand-up performances, and spent a month in jail. In November, he wrote in a social media post: “This is the end. Good bye! I am done,” citing 12 of his shows were cancelled in two months because of threats.

A separate promo, released earlier, teased glimpses of the first celebrity contestant. Fans speculated it could be model Poonam Pandey.

During the trailer launch in Delhi earlier this week, Kangana called Karan Johar her ‘best friend’. At the event, she was asked whom she would like to lock up in her jail first. “I would like to lock up my best friend Karan Johar ji, in my jail and host him there. Along with him, I’d even like to put Ekta Kapoor,” she said.

Read More: Kangana Ranaut calls Karan Johar her ‘best friend’, says she wants to put him in her Lock Upp jail

ALTBalaji and MX Player will live stream this show 24X7 on their respective platforms and will have the audiences interact directly with the contestants. The audiences will have the power to punish or award the contestants. Produced by Endemol Shine India, the show premieres on ALTBalaji and MX Player from February 27.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON