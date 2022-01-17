Kapil Sharma reveals in new promo for Netflix show how he was drunk when he proposed to Ginni Chatrath on phone

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath have been married for over three years now and have two kids together. And even though he lives his life in the public eye, Kapil has hardly talked much about his love story with Ginni.

Ginni was an actor who appeared in a few reality shows before her marriage to Kapil. In fact, the two of them used to do theatre together. In a new video, Kapil is seen revealing how he found enough courage to propose to Ginni only after he was drunk one day.

In a new promo for his upcoming Netflix special Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet released on Instagram by Netflix, Kapil reveals he proposed to Ginni drunk. Kapil tells the audience, "One day, I had drunk Officer's Choice (a whisky brand) when she called me. High thoughts! As soon as I picked up, I asked, 'Do you love me?' She was shocked and said, 'What! Ye aadmi me himmat kaise aa gayi (How did this man get so much courage)?' I am thankful I didn't drink toddy that day. Otherwise my question would have been, 'Ginni tere papa ko driver chahiye (Ginni, does your father need a driver)?'"

In the clip, Kapil then has a question for Ginni, who is sitting in the audience. He asks her why despite being from a good family that was financially well-off, she fell in love with him- a 'scooter wala ladka'? As the audience laughs, Ginny promptly replies, "Maine socha paise walon se toh sabhi pyaar karte hain. Iss gareeb ka bhala kar doon (I though everyone loves a rich guy. Let me do some charity for this poor guy)."

Kapil's Netflix special stand-up act I am nwill begin streaming on the OTT platform from January 28. Recently, producer Mahaveer Jain announced a biopic on his life, titled Funkaar. The film will be directed by Fukrey fame Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

