Kapil Sharma teases Neha Dhupia about her lockdown baby, doesn't spare Yami Gautam either

Kapil Sharma recently welcomed the cast of A Thursday--Yami Gautam, Neha Dhupia and Atul Kulkarni--on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil, who is often at the receiving end of jokes for having two kids in just three years of marriage, did not spare Neha and Yami for welcoming a child and getting married during lockdown, respectively.

All the three actors were dressed in black and arrived on the show for promoting their recent release. Welcoming them in his own style, Kapil congratulated Neha for welcoming a baby boy in October last year.

Addressing Neha, Kapil said, “Mubarak ho, aapke bada pyara beta hua hai. Inhone bhi meri tarah lockdown ka pura fayda udhaya hai (Congratulations Neha, you have a lovely baby boy. She has also made full use of the lockdown period, just like me).”

Shifting his attention to Yami, Kapil said, "Main ye soch raha hu jinki shadiya hogai thi unhone lockdown me bachche paida kar liye, jinki shadi hi lockdown me hui hai, wo kya karenge? (I am wondering that people who were already married had kids during lockdown, what will the ones who tied the knot during lockdown do)?"

Yami also shared several happy memories from the shoot of A Thursday. She revealed how one of the child actors would often ask for a touch up during a take. “Eye shadow plus," the little girl would say while gesturing at her face. Talking about his own kids and how boys are usually different from girls, Kapil said, “My son walks in a kids walker but has checked out the entire house. However, my daughter is still busy with her toy makeup kit.”

Kapil married Ginni Chatrath in December 2018. The couple welcomed daughter Anayra in December 2019 and son Trishaan in February 2021. Neha Dhupia is married to Angad Bedi. The two already had also have a three-year-old daughter Mehr and welcomed son Guriq last year. Yami tied the knot with filmmaker Aditya Dhar in June last year.

