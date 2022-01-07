Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karan Johar breaks down on The Big Picture, Ranveer Singh consoles him with a hug. Watch

Ranveer Singh comforted an emotional Karan Johar with a hug. Karan broke down as he watched a video of his late father, Yash Johar, on The Big Picture.
Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh on the finale of The Big Picture.
Published on Jan 07, 2022 08:19 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

In a new promo for The Big Picture, Karan Johar got emotional as a video of his late father, producer Yash Johar, played on the big screen. In the clip, Yash talked about how the tagline given by Karan for Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was the best gift he ever received.

“What I loved is Karan using the tagline, ‘It’s all about loving your parents’ for his film. I don’t think I have ever gotten a better gift,” he said. Upon watching the video, Karan got teary-eyed and got a hug from host Ranveer Singh. There was also a special dance performance dedicated to him.

Karan and Kajol will be seen as guests on the finale of The Big Picture. The teaser also showed Ranveer channelling Shah Rukh Khan and recreating a scene from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with Kajol. Karan also enacted a scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham with her.

The trio danced to Yeh Ladki Hai Deewani from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Bole Chudiyan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Karan and Kajol were seen reciting Shah Rukh and Amrish Puri’s lines from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Karan is returning to feature film direction after several years with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Ranveer and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, with Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in supporting parts. His last big-screen release was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016. However, he also directed short films in the Netflix anthologies Lust Stories and Ghost Stories.

After Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Karan will begin work on a period drama Takht, also starring Ranveer and Alia. The film will also feature Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

