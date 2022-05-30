Karan Kundrra on Sidhu Moose Wala’s death: 'In broad daylight bullets being fired in Punjab, I don't understand this'

Actor Karan Kundrra expressed his grief on the death of Punjabi singer and rapper, Sidhu Moose Wala. On Sunday, Sidhu was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa. During an interaction with paparazzi on the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors, Karan said that he doesn’t understand how bullets are being fired in broad daylight in Punjab. (Also read: Munawar Faruqui says his hands were shaking when he heard about Moose Wala)

In the video, Karan is heard saying, “What is going to be the outcome of a tweet? We tweet and mourn but a mother lost her son to such a horrific situation. I saw a few videos and the visuals that were so gory that it would hurt your heart deeply. He was around 27-28 years old, and achieved great heights in life at such a tender age. In broad daylight, bullets are being fired at, in Punjab. I don't understand this."

Sidhu Moose Wala was killed, a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police. He was among 424 others whose security was lifted, as per reports. When questioned about it, Karan said, “I can't comment anything on that because that is a political thing. Who are these people? And how did it happen? Because in India, it's not allowed to own guns just like that. Sorry, but this is not Afghanistan where anyone can roam with weapons. How did this happen because this isn't the Punjab that I knew."

Mourning the loss of Sidhu, Karan on Sunday tweeted, “Terrible news coming in from Punjab…This is not right RIP #sidhumoosewala you legend! Angry and sad!”

Sidhu Moose Wala was 28. He had fought the recent assembly election on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by the AAP's Vijay Singla. According to reports, Canada-based Goldy Brar has claimed responsibility for the murder of the singer.

