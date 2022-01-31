Karan Kundrra visits Tejasswi Prakash at her home, she greets him from balcony. Watch their Romeo and Juliet moment

Actor Karan Kundrra visited his girlfriend, actor and winner of Bigg Boss 15 Tejasswi Prakash at her home in Mumbai on Monday. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Karan shared a few clips as he drove in his car towards Tejasswi's house.

In one of the videos, Karan said, "Whatsup people. How's everything? I've finally come out of my cocoon and guess where I'm headed. You'll know soon." As Karan stepped out of his car, Tejasswi was seen waiting for him on the balcony of her home.

After getting out of his car, Karan waved at Tejasswi and they smiled at each other. Their voices weren't audible but the duo spoke for a few minutes. Karan added the song Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh from Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai as the background music.

In the video, Tejasswi wore a white and red printed suit as she tied her hair into a braid. Karan wore a white sweatshirt, beige coloured pants and white sneakers.

Karan and Tejasswi met each other on Bigg Boss and fell in love. Though they faced their ups and downs in the relationship, the duo soon became a couple.

Even their family members have approved of their relationship. Recently, Karan's father SP Kundra spoke to reporters about their wedding. In several videos posted on social media platforms, Karan's father gave a thumbs up when asked about the couple. He also said, "Agar ho gaya toh jaldi se kar dena hai (If all goes well, we will get them married at the soonest)." During the show, Karan had also introduced Tejasswi to his parents and his father had then said, "She is in the heart of the family now."

On the other hand, Tejasswi's parents had also approved Karan. When Salman asked Tejasswi's parents over a video call, "Toh sab theek hai, rishta pakka samjhe ki nahi (Is it a nod to their relationship)?" Her mother had replied, "Haan haan (Yes yes)."

Tejasswi on Sunday was announced as the season winner for the Salman Khan hosted show. Beating Karan and Pratik Sehajpal, she lifted the Bigg Boss 15 winner's trophy and took home the cash prize of ₹40 Lakh. Pratik became the runner-up in the race to win. During the finale, Tejasswi was also introduced as the lead actor for the upcoming season of Ekta Kapoor's Naagin.

