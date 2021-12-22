Karishma Tanna is grateful for an overwhelming 2021

Karishma Tanna celebrated her last birthday in as a single woman before her wedding next year in Goa.

Tanna who turned 38, states that she enjoys surprises on her birthdays. “Surprises are fun and who doesn’t like them. Any form of celebration is welcome. I love big and small birthday parties. At times, I have thrown big bashes with many friends and the next year celebrated with just three friends. It all depends and I plan according to my head space that year,” she says.

Tanna admits that she does have that special someone she prefers celebrating birthdays with. She explains, “I love animals and love spending time with them. Next year, I would love to spend my birthday with many animals. Maybe on a farm house!! Uff, I can live with them. I am an animal person through and through.”

The actor is grateful for a happening year with two OTT releases, Lahore Confidential and Bullets and not to forget her engagement. “2021 was very good. Both personally and professionally. It has been overwhelming and am thankful for every bit of it. I feel blessed. I am looking forward to lots of positivity, patience, understanding, growth in career and personal life and happiness in 2022!” she gushes.