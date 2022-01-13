Kirron Kher wants to take back home a ‘magic’ rope from IGT sets, Shilpa Shetty asks ‘you want to tie up Anupam Kher?’

Shilpa Shetty and Kirron Kher had a good laugh over a conversation about Anupam Kher on the sets of India's Got Talent Season 9, recently. A promo of the show reveals Kirron seemed interested in a piece of ‘magic' rope, following which Shilpa asked about her intentions.

The promo began with a contestant performing an act with what appears to be a ‘magic’ rope as the prop. The act begins with his hands tied with the rope and ends with him freeing himself from the knot in no time. Reacting to the performance, Kirron says, “Yeh jo rassi hai hum ghar le jayenge (I want to take this rope home).”

Shilpa, making a reference to Kirron's husband Anupam Kher, asks her: “Kyun? Aap Anupam ji ko baandhne wali hai? (Why? You want to tie up Anupam ji with it?)” Replying to Shilpa, Kirron says: “Anupam ji toh waise hi maahir hai, pata hi nahi chalta, haath hi nahi aate, kahaan gaye (Anupam ji is beyond my reach anyway).” This leaves Shilpa in splits.

The judges' panel of the show also includes Manoj Muntashir and Badshah. Another promo of the show reveals how Badshah cracked up every one with his shayari (poetry). Shilpa comes up with a hilarious response to his ‘chai pe malai’ poem.

India's Got Talent Season 9 will premiere on January 15. More promos reveal that this season is going to be an emotional ride as Badshah was seen weeping after a contestant's performance in a video.

Shilpa returned to judge the show after she was last seen in the movie Nikamma. Kirron Kher underwent treatment for cancer last year, following which she resumed her role on the show.

