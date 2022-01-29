Lucky that work continued to happen for me during pandemic: Ishita Ganguly

With a career spanning over ten years, actor Ishita Ganguly feels entertainment industry has transformed aplenty to what it was a decade back in terms of storytelling and characterisations.

“When I started in the industry, content was based on a certain fixed formula and not many makers were ready to experiment. I started with a Bengali daily soap and with my very first Hindi project I well understood that to sustain in the industry I have to deliberately be a part of only good stories. And actually, it did work well for me,” says Shastri Sisters, Ishq Ka Rang Safed and Yeh Hai Aashiqui actor.

Ganguly, who has also been part of films like Meri Pyaari Bindu and Rescue, doesn’t want to slow down even a bit. “Work is extremely important and essential for me. I love transforming myself into different characters and enjoy being someone else in front of the camera. I am lucky that work continued to happen for me during the pandemic as I have seen many actors losing projects as an aftermath of lockdowns,” she says.

Adding further about work post second wave, Ganguly says, “Thankfully, all show makers are very concerned about following all Covid related protocols and keeping the entire unit safe. So, in such circumstances the onus is on the actors that we give our best to the shows as things have been really tough for the makers. Fixing a location, zeroing on actors and team all has turned into a cumbersome task for them.”

Currently, Ganguly is happy shooting for her upcoming show and playing yet a different role. “I am playing the role of Sandhya a strong-willed woman in Ghar Ek Mandir: Kripa Agrasen… Soon more work will follow including some new characters,” concludes the RadhaKrishn actor.