Entertainment / Tv / Mouni Roy confirms her upcoming wedding as she thanks paparazzi for congratulating her. Watch
tv

Mouni Roy confirms her upcoming wedding as she thanks paparazzi for congratulating her. Watch

Mouni Roy seemed to confirm reports about her upcoming wedding with businessman Suraj Nambiar after she thanked paparazzi congratulating her for it.
Mouni Roy is reportedly marrying Suraj Nambiar on January 27 in Goa.
Published on Jan 24, 2022 07:26 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

After weeks of speculation, rumours, and unconfirmed reports about her upcoming wedding, it appears Mouni Roy has finally confirmed it and accepted that she is indeed getting married to rumoured boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in a few days.

In a new video on social media, Mouni is congratulated by paparazzi for the wedding, which is reportedly taking place in Goa on January 27. Not only does Mouni not deny the paparazzi's statements but in fact thanks them for their wishes.

In a video posted by a paparazzo on Instagram on Monday afternoon, Mouni can be seen posing for pictures for the paps. One of the photographers can be heard congratulating her for her wedding. "Mouni ji, congratulations! Your wedding is on 27," he says in Hindi. Initially, Mouni does not respond and continues posing.

 

However, soon as she walks towards her car, the photographer congratulates her again and this time, Mouni turns around, smiles and says, "Thank you!" As she sits in her car to leave, other paparazzi also congratulate her, she again says, "Thank you," before waving them good bye.

There have been reports for almost a month that Mouni is set to marry Suraj in a Goa resort on the 27th. According to reports, Mouni and Suraj plan to have a reception in Mumbai later with only family and very close friends at their two-day Goa beach wedding. However, neither Mouni, nor Suraj have commented on their exact plans yet.

Suraj is a businessman and investment banker based in Dubai. While the couple has been tight-lipped about their relationship, reports claim the two have been dating for a few years.

 

