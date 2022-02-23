Munawar Faruqui says he's not scared of Lock Upp host Kangana Ranaut, asks: 'Zyada se zyada kya karegi?'

Lock Upp contestant Munawar Faruqui has said he is not scared of Kangana Ranaut as he prepares to get locked up in a prison controlled by the actor. The comedian had spent a month in jail last year for allegedly "insulting Hindu gods and goddesses".

Munawar Faruqui noted that the prison he is heading to now is only a reality show and that there is not much its 'jailer' Kangana can do to him there. He will be participating in the show with 15 other “controversial celebrities”.

When asked if he fears the Manikarnika actor, Munawar told Bollywood Life, "No, there is nothing to fear. Woh zyada se zyada kya karegi (What's the most she can do). I mean the most she can do is throw me out of the show. It is an entertainment show, no one is there to kill one another."

Munawar admitted that he and Kangana have very different ideologies, as he said, "I am aware that she is a woman with a very strong point of view. But then even I have strong opinions. It is just two people with that mindset."

Munawar's statement comes as social media users flooded the internet with memes about the irony of him joining a show hosted by Kangana after publicly criticising her on several occasions in the past. Comedian Kunal Kamra tweeted, “Munawar and Kangana both on the same show. Bhakts confused on if they’ve to boycott or not,” while another commented, "Divided by ideology(s), united by money."

Munawar previously had said that he expects it to be a "give and take situation" with Kangana when it comes to their political ideologies. Asked about a potential clash with Kangana on Lock Upp, he told The Indian Express, “If someone believes in ideologies, they would also believe that we live in a democratic country. We all have the freedom of speech and to put across our beliefs. If one expects to be heard and their opinions respected, they too would have to do the same."

Ekta Kapoor's Lock Upp will start streaming on ALTBalaji and MX Player on February 27. Apart from Munawar, television actress Nisha Rawal and model Poonam Pandey have been confirmed as contestants.

