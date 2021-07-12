Naamkarann actor Anaya Soni seeks financial help as she struggles with two percent functional kidneys

Naamkarann actor Anaya Soni has been hospitalised for some time and has now sought financial help. She revealed in an Instagram post that her kidneys are only two percent functional.

Currently admitted to Holy Spirit Hospital in Mumbai, Anaya Soni told a leading daily, "I have been living on one kidney since 2015. My both kidneys had failed 6 years ago and my father donated a kidney to me. Suddenly, the donated kidney has deteriorated and I need a fresh kidney transplant. I never dreamt of such a situation when I was doing shows like Naamkarann and Crime Patrol."

She added that her funds are all dried up. "My mom had a garments business. My brother was doing well. Her clothes and his machines got all burnt some time ago, when my house caught fire. Sab kuch khatam ho gaya (Everything was destroyed). We are just hand-to-mouth now," she said.

Last week, Anaya Soni had sought help and posted a video on Instagram, detailing her health conditions. She captioned the video, "Details of my health ... y I m hospitalized and what problem I m facing...Even lil help is more Name :- Sheetal t . soni Bank name :- Axis bank Branch:- malad west Ac no. 915010026602327 IFS code:- UTIB0000062 Pan no . :- EJYPS7926A upi I'd :- sheetal.soni2@axisbank."

In the video, she is heard saying, "Hi guys! I am hospitalised and I came live to tell people why I am hospitalised. I am hospitalised because my kidneys are not functioning well. It is only working two percent." She also shared details of some of her vital stats.

Also read: Rahul Vaidya serenades Disha Parmar with Mere Haath Mein as they hold hands

Anaya Soni also told the daily that the dialysis is yet to begin and they are looking for a donor. In the video, she said, "I want to come back with a bang, I want to entertain you guys. I do not want to be this."

Apart from her recent outing in Naamkarann, Anaya has also worked in shows such as Ishq Mein Marjawan and Ronit Roy's Adalat. She has also worked in a few films including Take it Easy (2015) and Hai Apna Dil Toh Awaara (2016).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON