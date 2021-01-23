Naina Singh: One cannot hide their real persona on screen
Hailing from Moradabad, reality TV star Naina Singh feels it’s tougher to be yourself on screen instead of playing a reel-life character. “Portraying someone else is easy as you have a bound script and you know what you have to do. But, on reality shows it’s just you in front of the camera. How much ever you try, one cannot hide his or her real persona on screen,” said the actor.
Known for her stints in number of reality shows, Naina says she is ready to be on silver screen as her upcoming projects are set to kick-start for shoot from next week. “For me work is priority. When I was studying in a Nainital, I never had a slightest idea what I’ll be doing after college. But, modelling happened and I landed in Mumbai. I got an offer for a reality show and went on to win ‘Splitsvilla-10.’ That was a turning point for me. Music videos followed along with a daily soap ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ and then I gave a nod for ‘Bigg Boss-14’,” she said.
Talking about her short stint in BB, Naina tells, “It is a very different game show and I realised this when I entered its premises. I just can’t unnecessarily pick a fight with people nor do I have multiple personality that can fit anywhere. Still, I tried to give my best shot. I’m glad to have exited the show on right time as soon I signed a couple of projects that will start soon.”
